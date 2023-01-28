Analysts Say Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Can Really Get To $3.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.01 or -0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.49M. That closing price of RGTI’s stock is at a discount of -1321.25% from its 52-week high price of $11.37 and is indicating a premium of 16.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 951.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.61%, in the last five days RGTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Rigetti Computing Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.98% in past 5-day. Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) showed a performance of 18.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.14 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -275.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -150.0% for stock’s current value.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 121.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.07 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.75% institutions for Rigetti Computing Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC is the top institutional holder at RGTI for having 21.58 million shares of worth $79.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 18.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EDBI Pte Ltd., which was holding about 4.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.93 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.02 million shares of worth $3.73 million or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.