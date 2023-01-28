After A 3.31% Gain In Share Price, Is Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.30 trading at $1.45 or 3.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.04B. That closing price of BEAM’s stock is at a discount of -76.6% from its 52-week high price of $80.00 and is indicating a premium of 38.7% from its 52-week low price of $27.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 822.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.31%, in the last five days BEAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $45.30 price level, adding 1.52% to its value on the day. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.71% in past 5-day. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) showed a performance of 18.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.08 million shares which calculate 13.43 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Beam Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.50% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -211.90% in the current quarter and calculating -32.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.94 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.10%.

BEAM Dividends

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.50% institutions for Beam Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BEAM for having 8.49 million shares of worth $404.51 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 12.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $203.09 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.43 million shares of worth $306.46 million or 9.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $97.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.