Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Has Already Recovered 48.11%, But Another -488.68% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at $0.02 or 1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.99M. That closing price of ADXN’s stock is at a discount of -488.68% from its 52-week high price of $6.24 and is indicating a premium of 48.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 183.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.92%, in the last five days ADXN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $1.06 price level, adding 4.5% to its value on the day. Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s shares saw a change of 68.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.89% in past 5-day. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) showed a performance of 76.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54080.0 shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.05 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.05 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.05. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.94% for stock’s current value.

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.92% institutions for Addex Therapeutics Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADXN for having 0.94 million shares of worth $1.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.