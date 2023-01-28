ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Currently -254.26% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.05 trading at $0.33 or 6.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $390.87M. That closing price of ADCT’s stock is at a discount of -254.26% from its 52-week high price of $17.89 and is indicating a premium of 46.73% from its 52-week low price of $2.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 899.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.99%, in the last five days ADCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $5.05 price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. ADC Therapeutics SA’s shares saw a change of 31.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.45% in past 5-day. ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) showed a performance of 52.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.06 million shares which calculate 4.47 days to cover the short interests.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ADC Therapeutics SA is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.29% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.10% in the current quarter and calculating 4.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 507.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $64.36 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $17.01 million and $46.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 278.40% while estimating it to be 99.80% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.10%.

ADCT Dividends

ADC Therapeutics SA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.57% institutions for ADC Therapeutics SA that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADCT for having 7.67 million shares of worth $38.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 7.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.94 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.88 million shares of worth $9.49 million or 2.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.