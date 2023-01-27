XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -1328.57%.

In recent trading session, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.06 or -9.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.22M. That most recent trading price of XRTX’s stock is at a discount of -293.65% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a discount of -4.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 813.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.67%, in the last five days XRTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 19.23% to its value on the day. XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.46% in past 5-day. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) showed a performance of -6.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 9.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1328.57% for stock’s current value.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.90% during past 5 years.

XRTX Dividends

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.67% institutions for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cibc World Markets, Inc. is the top institutional holder at XRTX for having 19039.0 shares of worth $12013.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., which was holding about 3603.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2273.0.