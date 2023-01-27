With 53.85% Distance From Low, Is Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) saw 50.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0.36 or 44.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $28.91M. That most recent trading price of QNCX’s stock is at a discount of -522.22% from its 52-week high price of $7.28 and is indicating a premium of 53.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 237.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 44.79%, in the last five days QNCX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 18.18% to its value on the day. Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.03% in past 5-day. Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) showed a performance of 27.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.3 million shares which calculate 11.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -925.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -925.64% for stock’s current value.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) estimates and forecasts

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.30%.

QNCX Dividends

Quince Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.73% institutions for Quince Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at QNCX for having 2.06 million shares of worth $2.39 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $0.7 million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.