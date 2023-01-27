Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Has Reached A Distance Of 35.82% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.15 or 29.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.74M. That most recent trading price of WLDS’s stock is at a discount of -773.13% from its 52-week high price of $5.85 and is indicating a premium of 35.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 92770.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 193.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.01%, in the last five days WLDS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 1.47% to its value on the day. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 19.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.40% in past 5-day. Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) showed a performance of 13.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Wearable Devices Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.