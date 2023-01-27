Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): -402.78% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.03 or -2.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.95M. That closing price of VXRT’s stock is at a discount of -402.78% from its 52-week high price of $5.43 and is indicating a premium of 32.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.70%, in the last five days VXRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 8.47% to its value on the day. Vaxart Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.89% in past 5-day. Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) showed a performance of 30.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.5 million shares which calculate 7.71 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vaxart Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -44.83% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -71.40% in the current quarter and calculating -35.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $670k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $270k and $74k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -74.10% while estimating it to be 805.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.40% during past 5 years.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.07% institutions for Vaxart Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at VXRT for having 12.67 million shares of worth $44.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.14 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.44 million shares of worth $24.94 million or 9.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.