Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST), Stock Jumps 5.80% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.67 trading at $0.23 or 1.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.85B. That most recent trading price of TOST’s stock is at a discount of -34.98% from its 52-week high price of $30.60 and is indicating a premium of 47.46% from its 52-week low price of $11.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.02%, in the last five days TOST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $22.67 price level, adding 1.39% to its value on the day. Toast Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.39% in past 5-day. Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) showed a performance of 27.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.72 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Toast Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 49.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.05% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 55.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $720.85 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $729.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $486.38 million and $512 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.20% while estimating it to be 42.50% for the next quarter.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.17% institutions for Toast Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at TOST for having 40.76 million shares of worth $527.37 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 22.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $287.01 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 24.22 million shares of worth $313.44 million or 8.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $91.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.