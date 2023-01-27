The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) jumps 57.80% In 2023; How Attractive Is It At $109.58?

In recent trading session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) saw 3.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $109.58 trading at -$0.12 or -0.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $191.54B. That most recent trading price of DIS’s stock is at a discount of -43.73% from its 52-week high price of $157.50 and is indicating a premium of 23.28% from its 52-week low price of $84.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.11%, in the last five days DIS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $109.58 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. The Walt Disney Company’s shares saw a change of 26.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.72% in past 5-day. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) showed a performance of 24.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.75 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Walt Disney Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.46% while that of industry is 2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.80% in the current quarter and calculating 26.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.07 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.07 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $16.31 billion and $19.28 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.20% while estimating it to be 24.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.61%.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.65% institutions for The Walt Disney Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DIS for having 141.82 million shares of worth $13.39 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 117.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.05 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 53.64 million shares of worth $5.06 billion or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.81 billion in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.