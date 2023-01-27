The 12-Month Price Target For Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Is Now $40.00.

In recent trading session, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.39 trading at $0.29 or 13.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $83.41M. That most recent trading price of INZY’s stock is at a discount of -233.89% from its 52-week high price of $7.98 and is indicating a premium of 58.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 156.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.43 in the current quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.81%, in the last five days INZY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $2.39 price level, adding 20.07% to its value on the day. Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 100.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.64% in past 5-day. Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) showed a performance of 75.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 3.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.04% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1573.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -360.25% for stock’s current value.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Inozyme Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.75% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.30% in the current quarter and calculating 44.30% increase in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.40%.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.05% institutions for Inozyme Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the top institutional holder at INZY for having 3.66 million shares of worth $17.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, which was holding about 3.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.84 million shares of worth $4.02 million or 2.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.91 million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.