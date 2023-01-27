Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Currently -15.93% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.06 trading at -$0.8 or -2.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.48B. That most recent trading price of RVMD’s stock is at a discount of -15.93% from its 52-week high price of $31.37 and is indicating a premium of 47.97% from its 52-week low price of $14.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 967.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.87%, in the last five days RVMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $27.06 price level, adding 7.58% to its value on the day. Revolution Medicines Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.91% in past 5-day. Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) showed a performance of 26.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.03 million shares which calculate 7.93 days to cover the short interests.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Revolution Medicines Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -28.79% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.50% in the current quarter and calculating -12.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.75 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $9.46 million and $7.58 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -18.10% while estimating it to be -23.50% for the next quarter.

RVMD Dividends

Revolution Medicines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.01% institutions for Revolution Medicines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at RVMD for having 7.38 million shares of worth $200.99 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $190.17 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.27 million shares of worth $61.88 million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $59.71 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.