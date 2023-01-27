Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Shares Rebounded 53.05% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) saw 2.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.82 trading at -$0.18 or -1.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.10B. That most recent trading price of PR’s stock is at a discount of -5.64% from its 52-week high price of $11.43 and is indicating a premium of 53.05% from its 52-week low price of $5.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.64%, in the last five days PR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $10.82 price level, adding 3.05% to its value on the day. Permian Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 17.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.96% in past 5-day. Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) showed a performance of 17.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.61 million shares which calculate 6.76 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.66% for stock’s current value.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Permian Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 68.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 149.28% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 316.70% in the current quarter and calculating 5.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 107.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $529.79 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $846.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 118.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.00%.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.85% institutions for Permian Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Riverstone Holdings Llc is the top institutional holder at PR for having 68.86 million shares of worth $411.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 23.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 15.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.38 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.04 million shares of worth $75.08 million or 3.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $53.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.