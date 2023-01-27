Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock Plunged -29.94% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw 59.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or 0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.59M. That closing price of NVOS’s stock is at a discount of -2271.43% from its 52-week high price of $3.32 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.28%, in the last five days NVOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 15.15% to its value on the day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.19% in past 5-day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) showed a performance of -29.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47890.0 shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.60% during past 5 years.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.37% institutions for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NVOS for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 86885.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $0.48 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24974.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $26222.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.