Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) 2.56% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw 4.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at -$0.02 or -1.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $234.37M. That closing price of RIDE’s stock is at a discount of -215.83% from its 52-week high price of $3.79 and is indicating a premium of 27.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.64%, in the last five days RIDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s shares saw a change of 5.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.56% in past 5-day. Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) showed a performance of 5.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.11 million shares which calculate 10.06 days to cover the short interests.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lordstown Motors Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.54% while that of industry is 3.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.60% in the current quarter and calculating 9.50% increase in the next quarter.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -77.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.88%.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.90% institutions for Lordstown Motors Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RIDE for having 10.6 million shares of worth $16.75 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 9.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.17 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.69 million shares of worth $14.07 million or 3.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.