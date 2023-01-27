Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Currently -542.11% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.01 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.47M. That closing price of KRBP’s stock is at a discount of -542.11% from its 52-week high price of $1.22 and is indicating a premium of 21.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 210.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.52%, in the last five days KRBP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 32.14% to its value on the day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.15% in past 5-day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) showed a performance of 13.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.50% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.81% institutions for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc is the top institutional holder at KRBP for having 0.11 million shares of worth $45485.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, which was holding about 78854.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33520.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 36662.0 shares of worth $15585.0 or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4300.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1827.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.