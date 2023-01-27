KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Is Currently -25.17% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw 1.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.59 trading at -$0.32 or -1.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.55B. That most recent trading price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -25.17% from its 52-week high price of $23.27 and is indicating a premium of 60.68% from its 52-week low price of $7.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days BEKE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $18.59 price level, adding 3.98% to its value on the day. KE Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.25% in past 5-day. KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) showed a performance of 34.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.81 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $153.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.88% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $108.63 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $215.68. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1060.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -484.35% for stock’s current value.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KE Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.33% while that of industry is -14.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 1,300.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -27.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.38 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.61 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.59% institutions for KE Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BEKE for having 23.77 million shares of worth $426.68 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 23.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $423.5 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.34 million shares of worth $365.16 million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.46 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $119.44 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.