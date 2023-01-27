Is HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $3.39?

In last trading session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.39 trading at $0.07 or 2.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $350.12M. That closing price of HIVE’s stock is at a discount of -255.46% from its 52-week high price of $12.05 and is indicating a premium of 59.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.11%, in the last five days HIVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $3.39 price level, adding 5.04% to its value on the day. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 135.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.30% in past 5-day. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) showed a performance of 113.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.26 million shares which calculate 10.68 days to cover the short interests.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -291.11% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -25.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.70% during past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.65% institutions for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HIVE for having 2.49 million shares of worth $7.45 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 0.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.73 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.65 million shares of worth $16.48 million or 4.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.93 million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.