Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Share Price Recovers 79.39% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.06 trading at $1.15 or 11.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $386.89M. That most recent trading price of ICVX’s stock is at a discount of -71.07% from its 52-week high price of $18.92 and is indicating a premium of 79.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Icosavax Inc. (ICVX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.59 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.57%, in the last five days ICVX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $11.06 price level, adding 6.11% to its value on the day. Icosavax Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.90% in past 5-day. Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) showed a performance of -9.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 4.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -243.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.62% for stock’s current value.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Icosavax Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.34% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -28.30% in the current quarter and calculating -3.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -88.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $780k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $2.07 million and $582k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -62.30% while estimating it to be -14.10% for the next quarter.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.28% institutions for Icosavax Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ICVX for having 5.96 million shares of worth $34.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc, which was holding about 3.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.11 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.08 million shares of worth $5.08 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.