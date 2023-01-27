Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Could Experience -83.03% Growth

In recent trading session, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0.18 or 19.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $31.15M. That most recent trading price of HARP’s stock is at a discount of -453.57% from its 52-week high price of $6.20 and is indicating a premium of 47.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.15%, in the last five days HARP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.29% in past 5-day. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) showed a performance of 45.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 1.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.55% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.93% for stock’s current value.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.86% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.80% in the current quarter and calculating 25.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.56 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.90% during past 5 years.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.04% institutions for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BioImpact Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at HARP for having 3.2 million shares of worth $6.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c., which was holding about 3.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.03 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $1.42 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.