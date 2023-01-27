Haleon plc’s (NYSE:HLN) Forecasted Growth Is 49.56% Or More

In recent trading session, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) saw 2.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.93 trading at -$0.05 or -0.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $35.54B. That most recent trading price of HLN’s stock is at a discount of -7.19% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 29.51% from its 52-week low price of $5.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Haleon plc (HLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.56%, in the last five days HLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $7.93 price level, adding 1.49% to its value on the day. Haleon plc’s shares saw a change of -0.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.27% in past 5-day. Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) showed a performance of -0.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.48 million shares which calculate 1.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.36 to the stock, which implies a fall of -136.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 49.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 68.47% for stock’s current value.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.40% institutions for Haleon plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC is the top institutional holder at HLN for having 2.4 million shares of worth $14.64 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.21 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 50.72 million shares of worth $308.88 million or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $37.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.