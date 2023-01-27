FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Drops -6.79 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw 12.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.43 trading at -$0.25 or -6.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That closing price of FCEL’s stock is at a discount of -113.7% from its 52-week high price of $7.33 and is indicating a premium of 27.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.79%, in the last five days FCEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $3.43 price level, adding 10.68% to its value on the day. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.58% in past 5-day. FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) showed a performance of 28.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57.05 million shares which calculate 5.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.23 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 41.69% for stock’s current value.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FuelCell Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 4.30. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 92.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.02 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.84% institutions for FuelCell Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FCEL for having 38.6 million shares of worth $144.74 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 32.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $121.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.24 million shares of worth $38.4 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $32.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.