FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) Is Now 54.9% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) saw 17.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at $0.1 or 24.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.55M. That closing price of FOXO’s stock is at a discount of -2056.86% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 54.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 530.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.42%, in the last five days FOXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 29.17% to its value on the day. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.11% in past 5-day. FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) showed a performance of 96.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.62% institutions for FOXO Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at FOXO for having 1.48 million shares of worth $14.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.02 million.