Do You Like Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) At $9.20?

In last trading session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.20 trading at -$1.3 or -12.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.09M. That closing price of EDBL’s stock is at a discount of -878.26% from its 52-week high price of $90.00 and is indicating a premium of 37.61% from its 52-week low price of $5.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.38%, in the last five days EDBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $9.20 price level, adding 45.82% to its value on the day. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 46.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.08% in past 5-day. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) showed a performance of 35.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22350.0 shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -206.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 67.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 67.39% for stock’s current value.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.59 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.60% institutions for Edible Garden AG Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at EDBL for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management Llc, which was holding about 30000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38700.0.