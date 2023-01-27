Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY): -269.7% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.33 trading at $0.01 or 4.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.64M. That most recent trading price of DGLY’s stock is at a discount of -269.7% from its 52-week high price of $1.22 and is indicating a premium of 36.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 367.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.53%, in the last five days DGLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $0.33 price level, adding 5.71% to its value on the day. Digital Ally Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.74% in past 5-day. Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) showed a performance of 21.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.54 million shares which calculate 5.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -809.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -657.58% for stock’s current value.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -175.00% in the current quarter and calculating -900.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 110.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 517.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 17 and April 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.06% institutions for Digital Ally Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.