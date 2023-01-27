CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Shares Are Up 150.75 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at $0.28 or 16.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.78M. That most recent trading price of CNEY’s stock is at a discount of -48.47% from its 52-week high price of $2.91 and is indicating a premium of 76.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 907.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.67%, in the last five days CNEY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $1.96 price level, adding 2.0% to its value on the day. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s shares saw a change of 118.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 150.75% in past 5-day. CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) showed a performance of 110.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10050.0 shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.04% institutions for CN Energy Group. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the top institutional holder at CNEY for having 8671.0 shares of worth $19395.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.