Buy, Sell Or Hold Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) At $16.67?

In last trading session, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.67 trading at -$0.13 or -0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.67B. That closing price of SHC’s stock is at a discount of -49.37% from its 52-week high price of $24.90 and is indicating a premium of 65.33% from its 52-week low price of $5.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sotera Health Company (SHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.77%, in the last five days SHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/23/23 when the stock touched $16.67 price level, adding 5.28% to its value on the day. Sotera Health Company’s shares saw a change of 100.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.89% in past 5-day. Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) showed a performance of 110.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.97 million shares which calculate 5.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 58.01% for stock’s current value.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sotera Health Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.68% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $247.55 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $253.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $241.25 million and $236.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.60% while estimating it to be 6.90% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 405.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.00%.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.95% institutions for Sotera Health Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at SHC for having 105.42 million shares of worth $1.76 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 37.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GTCR, LLC, which was holding about 70.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 24.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.17 billion.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.03 million shares of worth $50.46 million or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $49.19 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.