Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Jump 22.22%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw 2.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at $0.14 or 22.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.85M. That closing price of AXLA’s stock is at a discount of -275.32% from its 52-week high price of $2.89 and is indicating a premium of 79.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.22%, in the last five days AXLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/26/23 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 3.63% to its value on the day. Axcella Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 135.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 76.61% in past 5-day. Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) showed a performance of 146.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -938.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -94.81% for stock’s current value.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Axcella Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.24% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.30% in the current quarter and calculating 21.70% increase in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.56% institutions for Axcella Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at AXLA for having 18.87 million shares of worth $38.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 35.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.01 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.43 million shares of worth $4.59 million or 4.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.00% of company’s stock.