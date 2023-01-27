Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Is -6.11% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.0254?

In last trading session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw 6.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at $0.0 or -0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $224.84M. That closing price of ARVLâ€™s stock is at a discount of -1138.46% from its 52-week high price of $4.83 and is indicating a premium of 64.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 37.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arrival (ARVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.23%, in the last five days ARVL remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 01/20/23 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 21.64% to its value on the day. Arrivalâ€™s shares saw a change of 144.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.11% in past 5-day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) showed a performance of 140.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.05 million shares which calculate 6.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.37. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1276.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1276.92% for stockâ€™s current value.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -200.00% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.25 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.39% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 12.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.98% institutions for Arrival that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at ARVL for having 30.4 million shares of worth $48.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.76% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 15.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 2.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Hartford Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.39 million shares of worth $6.88 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.05 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of companyâ€™s stock.