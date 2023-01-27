Analysts Predict NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) To Reach $6.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.02 or -2.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.28M. That closing price of NRBO’s stock is at a discount of -7881.25% from its 52-week high price of $63.85 and is indicating a premium of 31.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.71%, in the last five days NRBO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/25/23 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 10.08% to its value on the day. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.92% in past 5-day. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) showed a performance of -1.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49270.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -650.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -650.0% for stock’s current value.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -94.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.62% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 30 and April 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.16% institutions for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NRBO for having 16467.0 shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., which was holding about 6842.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98483.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13647.0 shares of worth $0.2 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1985.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $28572.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.