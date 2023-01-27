Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) At $1.45: So What?

In recent trading session, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.45 trading at -$0.33 or -18.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.70M. That most recent trading price of KERN’s stock is at a discount of -2175.86% from its 52-week high price of $33.00 and is indicating a premium of 54.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 695.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akerna Corp. (KERN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.53%, in the last five days KERN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $1.45 price level, adding 36.96% to its value on the day. Akerna Corp.’s shares saw a change of 157.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.34% in past 5-day. Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) showed a performance of 124.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.08 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.45% for stock’s current value.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akerna Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.07% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.41 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $5.14 million and $6.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.80% while estimating it to be 0.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.30% during past 5 years.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.61% institutions for Akerna Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at KERN for having 1.95 million shares of worth $0.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 1.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.51 million shares of worth $70548.0 or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $41016.0 in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.