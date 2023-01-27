After A 15.88% Gain In Share Price, Is Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.39 trading at $1.01 or 15.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $196.63M. That most recent trading price of CDLX’s stock is at a discount of -893.37% from its 52-week high price of $73.41 and is indicating a premium of 52.64% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 918.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.88%, in the last five days CDLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/27/23 when the stock touched $7.39 price level, subtracting -1.37% to its value on the day. Cardlytics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.74% in past 5-day. Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) showed a performance of 32.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.53 million shares which calculate 10.07 days to cover the short interests.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cardlytics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.33% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -72.70% in the current quarter and calculating -46.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $73.9 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $99.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -96.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.90%.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.71% institutions for Cardlytics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at CDLX for having 5.42 million shares of worth $120.83 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.9 million shares of worth $20.14 million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.35 million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.