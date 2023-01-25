Why Should We Buy The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Stock?

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 7.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.79B, closed the last trade at $81.30 per share which meant it gained $2.13 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The TJX stock price is -2.25% off its 52-week high price of $83.13 and 33.96% above the 52-week low of $53.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.8.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the TJX stock price touched $81.30 or saw a rise of 0.84%. Year-to-date, The TJX Companies Inc. shares have moved 2.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have changed 3.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.75% from current levels.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The TJX Companies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.47%, compared to -6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.80% and 20.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.50%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.28 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 9.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.90%.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.18 at a share yield of 1.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.89% with a share float percentage of 93.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The TJX Companies Inc. having a total of 2,061 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 102.54 million shares worth more than $5.73 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 8.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 89.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.01 billion and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 33.26 million shares of worth $2.03 billion while later fund manager owns 32.86 million shares of worth $1.84 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.