Why Should Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Be In Your Portfolio?

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $322.35M, closed the recent trade at $7.16 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 2.33% during that session. The ANNX stock price is -17.74% off its 52-week high price of $8.43 and 71.23% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Annexon Inc. (ANNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.86.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Sporting 2.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the ANNX stock price touched $7.16 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, Annexon Inc. shares have moved 35.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have changed 25.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.63 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -318.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.34% from the levels at last check today.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Annexon Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.47%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.50% and 15.50% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 18.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.60%.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.00% with a share float percentage of 94.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annexon Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 3.78 million shares worth more than $14.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, BVF Inc. held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eventide Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.67 million and represent 7.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.62% shares in the company for having 3.63 million shares of worth $13.67 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $10.02 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.20% of company’s outstanding stock.