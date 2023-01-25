Why Buy Stock In Gerdau S.A. (GGB)?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 6.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.95B, closed the last trade at $6.32 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The GGB stock price is -5.38% off its 52-week high price of $6.66 and 38.45% above the 52-week low of $3.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the GGB stock price touched $6.32 or saw a rise of 5.11%. Year-to-date, Gerdau S.A. shares have moved 14.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have changed 7.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.89 while the price target rests at a high of $8.08. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.8% from current levels.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gerdau S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.12%, compared to -10.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.42 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 553.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.98%.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 11.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.11% with a share float percentage of 22.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gerdau S.A. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 73.79 million shares worth more than $466.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Capital International Investors held 6.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 24.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.4 million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 39.28 million shares of worth $248.24 million while later fund manager owns 22.68 million shares of worth $143.37 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.