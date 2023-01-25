When Will i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Be Worth Investing In?

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $680.24M, closed the last trade at $2.83 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.28% during that session. The IAUX stock price is -15.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 46.29% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 638.87K shares.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Sporting 3.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the IAUX stock price touched $2.83 or saw a rise of 1.39%. Year-to-date, i-80 Gold Corp. shares have moved 0.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) have changed -1.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.34.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 72.56% over the past 6 months, compared to -2.10% for the industry.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.90% with a share float percentage of 75.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with i-80 Gold Corp. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprott Inc. with over 22.49 million shares worth more than $40.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Sprott Inc. held 9.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.62 million and represent 5.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.62% shares in the company for having 15.92 million shares of worth $28.81 million while later fund manager owns 10.0 million shares of worth $18.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.16% of company’s outstanding stock.