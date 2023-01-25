When Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Will Be A Good Investment?

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 5.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.62B, closed the last trade at $29.54 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 2.86% during that session. The SJR stock price is -6.97% off its 52-week high price of $31.60 and 19.97% above the 52-week low of $23.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 872.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) trade information

Sporting 2.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the SJR stock price touched $29.54 or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, Shaw Communications Inc. shares have moved 2.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) have changed 11.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 27.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.58 while the price target rests at a high of $30.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.14% from current levels.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shaw Communications Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.33%, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.01 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -21.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.74%.

SJR Dividends

Shaw Communications Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 11 and April 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.89 at a share yield of 3.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.33% with a share float percentage of 65.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shaw Communications Inc. having a total of 439 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 30.57 million shares worth more than $900.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada held 6.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 23.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $695.7 million and represent 4.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 5.62 million shares of worth $151.81 million while later fund manager owns 3.1 million shares of worth $91.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.