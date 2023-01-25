When Is Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Going To Be Good Investment?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 5.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.87B, closed the last trade at $11.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.84% during that session. The UAA stock price is -76.19% off its 52-week high price of $20.65 and 45.56% above the 52-week low of $6.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.40 million shares.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Sporting -1.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the UAA stock price touched $11.72 or saw a rise of 3.62%. Year-to-date, Under Armour Inc. shares have moved 15.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have changed 18.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.83, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.74% from current levels.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 34.25% over the past 6 months, compared to -4.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.10%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.47 billion and $1.32 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.10% for the current quarter and 4.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -116.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.38%.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.41% with a share float percentage of 81.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 511 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.9 million shares worth more than $198.08 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.6 million and represent 8.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 5.82 million shares of worth $68.27 million while later fund manager owns 5.25 million shares of worth $61.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.