When Does News Corporation (NWS) Become A Good Investment?

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.31B, closed the recent trade at $21.30 per share which meant it gained $1.39 on the day or 6.98% during that session. The NWS stock price is -13.43% off its 52-week high price of $24.16 and 28.87% above the 52-week low of $15.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 955.40K shares.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) trade information

Sporting 6.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the NWS stock price touched $21.30 or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, News Corporation shares have moved 7.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) have changed 10.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -113.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 53.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.05% from the levels at last check today.

News Corporation (NWS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.30% over the past 6 months.

NWS Dividends

News Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.97% with a share float percentage of 58.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with News Corporation having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Independent Franchise Partners, LLP with over 12.87 million shares worth more than $277.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Independent Franchise Partners, LLP held 6.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SOF Ltd, with the holding of over 9.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.8 million and represent 5.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisers Investment Tr-Independent Franchise Partners US Equity Fd and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 1.48 million shares of worth $31.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.35 million shares of worth $28.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.