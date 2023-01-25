Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Draganfly Inc.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.07M, closed the last trade at $1.58 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 8.22% during that session. The DPRO stock price is -143.04% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 68.35% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 456.83K shares.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Sporting 8.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the DPRO stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 10.23%. Year-to-date, Draganfly Inc. shares have moved 110.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) have changed 79.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.58% from current levels.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Draganfly Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 84.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.96%, compared to 10.50% for the industry.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.52% with a share float percentage of 2.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Draganfly Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ACT Capital Management, LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ACT Capital Management, LLC held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 68194.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61701.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 18003.0 shares of worth $16289.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.