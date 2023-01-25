Wall Street Was Disappointed By North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NAAC)’s 0.15% Stock Price Incline

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $480.47M, closed the recent trade at $10.15 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The NAAC stock price is -3.15% off its 52-week high price of $10.47 and 16.16% above the 52-week low of $8.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 96980.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.89K shares.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the NAAC stock price touched $10.15 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation shares have moved 0.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC) have changed 0.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 1040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.95% over the past 6 months.

NAAC Dividends

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.12% with a share float percentage of 92.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fir Tree Capital Management Lp with over 3.11 million shares worth more than $31.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp held 8.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 2.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.46 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 1.12 million shares of worth $11.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $6.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.