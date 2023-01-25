UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) investors to reap big returns again

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.88B, closed the recent trade at $21.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The UBS stock price is -2.65% off its 52-week high price of $21.71 and 34.75% above the 52-week low of $13.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UBS Group AG (UBS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Sporting -0.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the UBS stock price touched $21.15 or saw a rise of 0.84%. Year-to-date, UBS Group AG shares have moved 13.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have changed 14.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.03.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UBS Group AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.37%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.02 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.86%.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 2.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.79% with a share float percentage of 56.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UBS Group AG having a total of 919 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 164.21 million shares worth more than $3.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Norges Bank Investment Management held 4.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 157.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.33 billion and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 84.93 million shares of worth $1.79 billion while later fund manager owns 40.63 million shares of worth $857.31 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.