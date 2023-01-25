Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRAQ) investors to reap big returns again

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $535.10M, closed the recent trade at $10.34 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The TRAQ stock price is -0.1% off its 52-week high price of $10.35 and 5.22% above the 52-week low of $9.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 110.95K shares.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the TRAQ stock price touched $10.34 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Trine II Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 0.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) have changed 0.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 2290.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (TRAQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.34% over the past 6 months.

TRAQ Dividends

Trine II Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.70% with a share float percentage of 74.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trine II Acquisition Corp. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with over 2.06 million shares worth more than $21.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 1.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.08 million and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.59% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $15.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $2.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.