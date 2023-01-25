Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) has seen 5.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.08M, closed the recent trade at $1.01 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 10.99% during that session. The IKT stock price is -50.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.52 and 56.44% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 78640.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 114.98K shares.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Sporting 10.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the IKT stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 12.73%. Year-to-date, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 82.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) have changed 89.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -494.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -494.06% from the levels at last check today.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -96.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.80% over the past 5 years.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.26% with a share float percentage of 23.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ACT Capital Management, LLC with over 0.94 million shares worth more than $0.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ACT Capital Management, LLC held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.53 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.53 million and represent 2.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 42885.0 shares of worth $43206.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.