Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 4.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.68B, closed the last trade at $13.57 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The FNB stock price is -8.4% off its 52-week high price of $14.71 and 22.77% above the 52-week low of $10.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) trade information

Sporting 3.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the FNB stock price touched $13.57 or saw a rise of 0.95%. Year-to-date, F.N.B. Corporation shares have moved 3.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) have changed 5.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.2% from current levels.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that F.N.B. Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.71%, compared to 1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.70% and 58.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $399.15 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $404.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $302.26 million and $298.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.10% for the current quarter and 35.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 44.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

FNB Dividends

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 3.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.76% with a share float percentage of 78.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with F.N.B. Corporation having a total of 490 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 40.26 million shares worth more than $437.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 36.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $394.38 million and represent 10.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.10% shares in the company for having 17.89 million shares of worth $194.33 million while later fund manager owns 10.39 million shares of worth $112.84 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.