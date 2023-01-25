Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Shares Have Inclined 10.16% Year To Date

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.82B, closed the last trade at $61.61 per share which meant it lost -$2.25 on the day or -3.52% during that session. The FOUR stock price is -8.52% off its 52-week high price of $66.86 and 52.3% above the 52-week low of $29.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Sporting -3.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the FOUR stock price touched $61.61 or saw a rise of 6.35%. Year-to-date, Shift4 Payments Inc. shares have moved 10.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have changed 15.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $97.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.06% from current levels.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shift4 Payments Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.27%, compared to 13.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.40% and 387.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $550.44 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $550.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -269.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 79.15%.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.67% with a share float percentage of 118.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shift4 Payments Inc. having a total of 304 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 7.37 million shares worth more than $243.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 13.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 5.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $181.55 million and represent 10.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.37% shares in the company for having 2.34 million shares of worth $85.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $61.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.50% of company’s outstanding stock.