Shares Of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW) Inclined 1.10% In One Month

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $771.05M, closed the recent trade at $10.15 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.28% during that session. The EOCW stock price is -1.48% off its 52-week high price of $10.30 and 5.12% above the 52-week low of $9.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 256.83K shares.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) trade information

Sporting 0.28% in the green today, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the EOCW stock price touched $10.15 or saw a fall of -0.1%. Year-to-date, Elliott Opportunity II Corp. shares have moved 0.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) have changed 1.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 11010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (EOCW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.69% over the past 6 months.

EOCW Dividends

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.10% with a share float percentage of 77.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elliott Opportunity II Corp. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $48.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd held 8.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 3.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.26 million and represent 5.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $4.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $3.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.