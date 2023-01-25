Rithm Capital Corp. Shares Are Up -12.10% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 4.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.30B, closed the last trade at $9.23 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.65% during that session. The RITM stock price is -27.3% off its 52-week high price of $11.75 and 25.68% above the 52-week low of $6.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Sporting 0.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the RITM stock price touched $9.23 or saw a rise of 0.54%. Year-to-date, Rithm Capital Corp. shares have moved 12.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) have changed 7.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.49% from current levels.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rithm Capital Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.84%, compared to -8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.10% and -22.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $233.51 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $247.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $190.63 million and $217.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.50% for the current quarter and 13.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 142.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.14%.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 10.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.11% with a share float percentage of 49.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rithm Capital Corp. having a total of 506 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.78 million shares worth more than $398.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $213.9 million and represent 4.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 13.72 million shares of worth $127.87 million while later fund manager owns 12.56 million shares of worth $137.03 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.