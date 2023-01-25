Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.89B, closed the recent trade at $18.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The PAAS stock price is -62.03% off its 52-week high price of $30.51 and 28.84% above the 52-week low of $13.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.60 million shares.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the PAAS stock price touched $18.83 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, Pan American Silver Corp. shares have moved 16.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) have changed 12.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pan American Silver Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -90.91%, compared to -23.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.80% and -24.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $475.97 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $491.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $392.94 million and $430.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.10% for the current quarter and 14.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -45.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.60%.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 2.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.28% with a share float percentage of 55.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pan American Silver Corp. having a total of 511 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 22.37 million shares worth more than $440.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.82 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.13% shares in the company for having 10.8 million shares of worth $171.53 million while later fund manager owns 8.79 million shares of worth $139.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.18% of company’s outstanding stock.