Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Disappoints Wall Street With 10.41% Stock Price Gain

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.94M, closed the recent trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 10.41% during that session. The MTCR stock price is -38.78% off its 52-week high price of $0.68 and 38.78% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 314.15K shares.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Sporting 10.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/24/23 when the MTCR stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 1.8%. Year-to-date, Metacrine Inc. shares have moved -1.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) have changed 7.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $0.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.04% from the levels at last check today.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Metacrine Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.93%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.50% and 75.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.80% over the past 5 years.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.12% with a share float percentage of 20.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Metacrine Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arch Venture Management, Llc with over 2.94 million shares worth more than $1.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Arch Venture Management, Llc held 6.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 0.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 2.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 74962.0 shares of worth $37473.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.